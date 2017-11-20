'Ray Donovan' Season 6 News: EP Talks About Antihero's Fate

Showtime's Liev Schreiber-led crime drama series "Ray Donovan" has been renewed for a sixth season. The next installment will usher in a few changes to the antihero.

Facebook/RayDonovanOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Ray Donovan'

The renewal announcement indicates that the professional fixer survived his suicide attempt in last season's finale. To recap, he was drowning in guilt over the death of his wife Abby (Paula Malcomson). At his lowest, he started seeing hallucinations of his deceased partner and even followed an apparition of her off the roof of a building in New York and into the East River.

When asked about the consequences of that fall, showrunner David Hollander told TVLine that they are discussing the psychological, emotional, and environmental damages it entails. The team of writers has been looking into actual data of suicide attempts. And according to Hollander, they learned that several have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Another change occurring next season has to do with location. Though the show is relocating to New York, much of what was established in Los Angeles will not be uprooted.

"There will be characters in Los Angeles and characters in New York," said Hollander. "Terry and Bridget and Ray are in New York right now. Mickey, Bunchy and Lena are in Los Angeles. Daryl is in flux, but he has a movie that looks like it's going to shoot in Harlem, so he's heading that way as well."

Additionally, the showrunner said that they are hoping to have room for Susan Sarandon's Samantha Winslow next season. He admits that like many of the viewers they, too, are interested in the character. As to why Sarandon's guest role is not romantically involved with the titular character, Hollander said that he wanted to explore more of the dynamic before entering into such carnal relations.

"Ray Donovan" season 6 has yet to receive a release date, but it is expected to premiere sometime next year on Showtime.