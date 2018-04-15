'Ray Donovan' Season 6 News: Susan Sarandon Reprises Role as Media Mogul Sam Winslow

Facebook/RayDonovanOnShowtime Susan Sarandon is back on 'Ray Donovan'

Fans of "Ray Donovan" will get to see more of Susan Sarandon when the series returns for season 6.

Deadline revealed that the Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role as the influential studio head Samantha Winslow who was first introduced in season 5. This could mean that the Hollywood mogul might join Ray (Liev Schreiber) in his move to New York.

At the end of season 5, Winslow agreed to help Ray on his personal problem after ordering him to kill the second most powerful person in the studio, Doug Landry (Michel Gill).

Because of the casting promotion, it appears like Winslow will play a very big role in Ray's life in the upcoming season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the end of the season 5 finale, executive producer and showrunner David Hollander revealed that they are interested to see what lies ahead between the media mogul and Ray.

"We hope to explore it more. We think its a really interesting relationship and you know, in the writing of next season, its really a question of not assuming that it will be, but trying to earn it and to see what and where their stories overlap," the executive producer stated.

"We're definitely interested in the relationship between the two characters, we're interested in the chemistry between the two actors, so we're looking at that very closely and hoping to find a really interesting way to continue the relationship," Hollander went on to say.

Aside from the possibility of doing more work for Winslow, Ray must also deal with other personal matters when the series returns in Showtime.

All throughout the fifth season, the professional fixer struggled in accepting the death of his wife Abby (Paula Malcomson) who was diagnosed with cancer. His grief pushed him to his limits, which led him to have several hallucinations. His life almost ended when he followed his late wife at the top of a building in New York and jump into the East River.

Fortunately, the troubled gunman survived the fall. This means that he still has a lot to go through in the upcoming episodes. Hollander also revealed that Ray will have a completely different approach in his new life in the Big Apple.

"We can't, we're not going to transplant Los Angeles Ray Donovan into New York. We have to look at this new character in this new environment and this new life and figure out how it feels to Ray Donovan at this age, in this place, in this city, and at this time," the executive producer also stated. "We get to dig down deep and really look at what it's going to be like to be a modern person in New York City with his story behind him," he also mentioned.

The next season will also reveal the changes that will happen to the Donovan family, especially now that their father Mickey (Jon Voight) has been locked up in prison.

Filming for "Ray Donovan" season 5 is slated to begin later this month, and the show is expected to premiere on Showtime sometime this fall.