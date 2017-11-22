Razer Cyber Weekend Now Live: Get Discounts On Gaming Gear All Weekend

Facebook/razer Promotional picture for the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate.

Gaming gear manufacturer Razer is joining in the Black Friday fun this weekend with Razer Cyber Weekend. Starting on Thanksgiving Day, shoppers can find laptops, mice, keyboards, and headsets at discount prices.

Deals are now live at the official Razerzone online store and shoppers better hurry because once everyone gets their wallet out post-turkey dinner, there's no telling how long supplies will last! With up to $700 off selected items, there's no better time to get that shiny New Razer Blade Pro.

Right now, the online store is only other place to get deals on the Stealth and Blade laptops. One can pick up the new Razer Blade Full HD Pro for just under two grand at $1,999.99 thanks to a $300 discount. There's also a Refurbished Razer Blade Pro - UHD - 512 GB available for just US$2,999.99 for those looking for massive savings.

Gamers looking to get a good deal on some audio can pick up the new Man O' War for just $119.99, $50 off the standard price. They can also get the Kraken 7.1 V2 at just $79.99 although Amazon is offering the USB-version of the Kraken for just over $30.

Razer's iconic mechanical keyboards are also getting massive discounts. All standard versions of the Blackwidow are currently available at around 20 percent discount while the "Overwatch" and "Deux Ex" versions are currently at 17 and 18 percent off respectively. There's also a "Destiny 2" Ornata keyboard available for under $100.

Razer is also offering gaming bundles such as the Ultimate Gaming Bundle which contains: a Razer BlackWidow Chroma v2 - Green switch, Razer Lancehead, Razer Firefly Cloth Edition, Razer ManO'War Wireless, and a Razer Headphone Stand for just $399.99, perfect for those looking to finish up their gaming rig in style.

There are plenty more deals available at the official Razer store so finish up that dinner and get some of the best gear made by gamers, for gamers.