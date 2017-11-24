Razer Phone Review: On the Absurdly Smooth Display and the Impressive Speakers

Facebook/razer Razer recently unveiled its first gaming smartphone.

Razer was previously known for their gaming hardware, but this year, the company seems to have proven successfully that they can also compete in the smartphone market. The recently released Razer Phone is specifically advertised to gamers and considering that Samsung, Apple, and other tech giant have also released their own flagships, consumers are wondering what is so good about the Razer Phone. Here is everything that the critics are saying about it.

According to a review by Forbes, the Razer Phone is noticeably and significantly smoother than the iPhone X. Considering that it offers a 120Hz display refresh rate, which means that navigating the system and the environment is incredibly smooth, the iPhone X seems to pale in comparison. Although the Razer Phone offers the option of switching back to 60Hz and lower, the experience of 120Hz might be enough for users to detect a relative lack of fluidity. Furthermore, the Quad HD panel offers a vibrant display that complements the refresh rate.

Meanwhile, Trusted Reviews were specifically impressed with the Dolby Atmos speakers that flank the top and bottom of the Razer Phone, which is also why it seems to have noticeable bezels. To put it simply, many critics have agreed that this is simply the best speakers anyone can find on a smartphone, and some have even said that it might be better to use it without earphones. Considering that the Razer Phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, this should not be a problem for those planning to purchase it.

On the downside of the Razer Phone is the subpar camera, which can be considered disappointing especially with the current trend in the smartphone market. Furthermore, it has no IP67 rating. Fans might also be disappointed to know that it does not get as bright as one would expect. Regardless, the Razer Phone is lauded as it is the company's first and arguably successful launch in the smartphone market.

The Razer Phone is now available for $699.