Razer Unveils Interesting Concept in Project Linda

Razer official website Promotional picture for Razer Project Linda.

Razer once again featured an interesting technology that turns their first smartphone, the Razer Phone, into a laptop. Dubbed as Project Linda, fans and developers alike are ardently wishing the concept will eventually make it into the competitive market.

According to reports, Project Linda was featured in Razer's booth at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It was revealed that the laptop is nothing but a hardshell, with the brains relying on the capacity of the Razer Phone. When inserted into a snug and dedicated slot, the Razer Phone will instantly convert to a touchpad. Project Linda was showcased with a big screen and an LED RGB keyboard that has become iconic for Razer. Other than the screen, Project Linda is basically a laptop with nothing but a larger battery.

Further reports reveal that the Razer Phone will be charging for the entire time that it will be docked. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Project Linda was not running Microsoft's Windows as the operating system. Instead, it is expected to feature apps that are normally found on an Android device. Currently, Razer has only been able to develop the technology enough for the Razer Phone to display the same thing that the laptop does. However, the gaming giant expects to reach a point wherein the capability to display different things will be realized.

There is no release date yet for Project Linda and most critics noted that sometimes, the concept will remain as such. There is still speculation on whether or not it will eventually reach the market, but fans have already expressed their hopes of it doing so. In the meantime, Razer is expected to release more information on the future of Project Linda in the coming months. For now, fans will have to make do with the impressive features of the Razer Phone, which has been met with critical acclaim since it was released.