Reach Robotics Releases MekaMon, an AR-powered Robot

Facebook/MekaMonHQ Promotional picture for MekaMon.

Reach Robotics has released an augmented reality-powered robot called the MekaMon. The robot can be controlled through a smartphone, and each is customizable and upgradable. It is now available for sale in any Apple store.

"I demoed to [Apple] at GDC," Reach Robotics founder Silas Adekunle tells TechCrunch. "One of our investors set up a meetings and they loved it. At the time, I didn't know they were going to announce ARKit. When I saw it, it made sense. It was the right direction."

The MekaMon is a four-legged robot, which are detachable. Furthermore, the robot features four IR sensors that allows it to determine the depth and space that it is navigating in. Each weighs a measly 2.2 pounds, with a dimension of 11.8 by 11.8 by 5.9 inches. The battery life leaves much to be desired, as it can only last a full hour of usage before it needs to be plugged in.

The platform wherein MekaMon exists portrays the story of a universe set in 2076, when humans are defending their planet from an alien invasion through robots. As such, when used in the real world, the robot makes use of AR technology to portray the universe in the setting o the players. The game can be played in story, arcade, or battle mode, with the last one featuring support for playing against friends.

The robots are compatible for both iOS and Android, even though they can only be bought from any Apple store. Bluetooth is utilized to connect the robot to the users' smartphones and to detect other players in battle mode. They are also compatible with Apple's Swift Playgrounds app, which allows users to code the movements they want to see on their robot. It has landed in stores, and it is being sold for a hefty price tag of $299.95.