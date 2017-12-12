'Ready Player One' Book Sequel Confirmed by Ernest Cline

Fans of "Ready Player One" got a couple of big treats over the past few days.

(Photo: Facebook/ReadyPlayerOneMovie) The promotional banner for "Ready Player One."

Not only did they get the first look at the film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg, author Ernest Cline also announced a sequel to the novel is in the works.

On Facebook Live, during which he streamed the new "Ready Player One" footage to the world from Alamo Drafthouse in his hometown Austin, Texas, he confirmed that the rumors are true about the book sequel.

I can't talk about it too much. But there's no better inspiration for a writer [than] to return to a world they've already worked on when they're watching Steven Spielberg bring that world to life.

He did not reveal plot details about the "Ready Player One" sequel just yet although he says that he had the opportunity to run some ideas through Spielberg.

Rumors about the new book first emeged after Zak Penn, who co-wrote the script for the movie adaptation with Cline, teased to Den of Geek that the novelist was "working on a sequel," even gushing about what it has in store for fans.

And it is one of those great ideas that has endless possibilities. And to a certain extent, the longer it exists and the more Ernie thinks about it, the more he comes up with.

Set in the year 2044, "Ready Player One" follows the story of the teenager Wade Watts, who makes it his mission to search for an Easter egg in a virtual reality game, which is revealed to be part of a bigger scheme that involves an ensuing energy crisis.

The book was released in 2011 and has since been translated into 20 languages and easily earned a fan base and critical acclaim. It was on the New York Times best-seller list for a number of weeks.

Naturally, the news about a "Ready Player One" sequel is something that legions of fans are very happy to hear. While waiting for more details, they can first bask in the glory of the new footage revealed for the film, which opens March 30, 2018, below.