'Ready Player One' News: Movie's Latest Trailer Arrives Ahead of March 29 Showing

Facebook/Ready Player One Movie A promotional poster for "Ready Player One."

A little more than a month before "Ready Player One" arrives, Warner Bros has released its latest and, presumably, last trailer that highlights the presence of virtual reality headsets in the movie.

Just like the previous ones released, the latest trailer for "Ready Player One" introduces the movie's protagonist, Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) and the OASIS, a VR (virtual reality) universe set in 2045 and created by James Halliday (Mark Rylance)

"It's a place where the limits of reality are your own imagination," Wade Watts is heard saying in the recently released trailer.

What is notable in the recently released trailer, though, is that it highlights the fact that the movie will feature a lot of VR headsets as the story features both virtual and real wars at the OASIS' future. However, some opine that the VR headsets featured in the movie somehow look ridiculous as they don't look that different from the VR headsets that are available in the market today, despite the fact that the movie is set in 2045. The Verge, for instance, points out that the VR sets in the movie are reminiscent of the original 2012 design of the Oculus Rift.

Meanwhile, apart from highlighting the fact that movie will feature a lot of VR headsets, the latest trailer also features a real-life car chase and a glimpse of Ben Mendelsohn's villainous executive Nolan Sorrento, and some of Wade Watts emotional moments.

"Ready Player One" is a sci-fi movie directed by critically and commercially acclaimed director, Steven Spielberg. The movie depicts people desperately escaping their troubles in the OASIS.

Following the death of James Halliday, though, it is revealed that he has left his fortune to the person who can find an Easter egg hidden within the OASIS. This results in a worldwide contest with participants, including Wade Watts, scrambling to discover the ultimate prize.

"Ready Player One" arrives in the theaters this March 29.