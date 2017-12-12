'Ready Player One' Release Date, News: First Trailer Features Dystopian Setting

Facebook/ReadyPlayerOne Ernest Cline reveals he's working on the follow up to "Ready Player One."

The first official trailer for "Ready Player One" has just been dropped, highlighting the futuristic virtual reality-based adventure from the movie. Based on the Ernest Cline book of the same name, "Ready Player One" is the inspiration for Oculus VR and is set to hit theaters in March.

The new clip features vibrant visuals and cameos from some of the most famous icons of the 1980's and 1990's. It reveals that the upcoming film will be set in 2045 and will center on a teenager who wants to escape the overcrowded real world through existing in virtual reality. The sci-fi film features "Mud" and "X-Men: Apocalypse" star Tye Sheridan as the young protagonist Wade Owen Watts.

The clip also reveals the film's dystopian setting, where people take a break from the real world by playing games in the virtual world by playing games in the universal platform for virtual reality called the Oasis. This digital universe was created by the eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance), who left behind one final game for the players before he died.

Oasis as a platform that is heavily influenced by the pop culture of the past, populated by thousands of movies, TV shows, video games and icons of the 1980s and 1990s. He created the game at a time when the real world was already on the verge of collapsing, as a result of overpopulation and global warming.

In the movie, the story begins when Halliday dies and leaves an Easter Egg Hunt game for players, the winner of which will get billions of dollars and gain full ownership of the Oasis.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Ready Player One" features in its cast Ben Mendelson, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, Hannah John-Kamen and Letitia Wright. The film is set to hit theaters on March 30, 2018.