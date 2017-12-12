'Ready Player One' Sequel Already in the Works, Says Ernest Cline

The sequel to "Ready Player One" is already in the works. Author Ernest Cline confirmed that he's preparing the follow-up to his novel because Steven Spielberg inspired him.

Facebook/ReadyPlayerOne Ernest Cline reveals he's working on the follow up to "Ready Player One."

Spielberg directed the film adaptation of Cline's "Ready Player One," which will hit theaters in March 2018. Cline revealed in a Facebook live stream that he decided to pursue the sequel after seeing what Spielberg did to his original story.

Cline, however, can't go into details about the "Ready Player One" sequel just yet. He acknowledged that Spielberg gave him more ideas for the second book.

"To get to not only collaborate with him to bring the first story to life but then bounce ideas off of him for the sequel is just the most gratifying thing that's ever happened to me in my life," Cline said about the famed director.

"Ready Player One," which came out in 2011, received wide acclaim among readers and became a New York Times best-seller. Warner Bros and De Line Pictures bought the film rights even before the book's release. The studio enlisted Spielberg as director and producer when development started rolling in 2015.

The story, which takes place in 2044, follows Wade Watts who is a virtual reality gaming nut. His obsession for an Easter Egg in one particular game leads him to discover a looming energy crisis that might affect mankind.

Whether or not "Ready Player One" also gets a sequel on the big screen remains to be seen. It's still too early to predict the box office returns to justify a follow-up.

The movie, however, marks Spielberg's return to directing a sci-fi flick. The last time he did a film under this genre was in 2002 with "Minority Report" and "Artificial Intelligence."

The director told IndieWire that "Ready Player One" challenged him in the editing room in post-production. He spent three hours on meetings alone with the special effects people just to get it right.

"Ready Player One" also stars Tye Sheridan (Wade Watts), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), TJ Miller (iR0k), Simon Pegg (Ogden Morrow), Mark Rylance (James Halliday) and Ben Mendelsohn (Nolan).