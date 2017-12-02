'Real Housewives of Altanta' News: Kandi Burruss Graces Cover of Essence Magazine

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss has hit a significant milestone in her career recently when she was offered to grace the cover of Essence Magazine for the first time. Burruss admitted in the previous episode of the reality show that being on the cover meant success to her.

The first few moments of the episode saw Kandi prepping up for her shoot in New York City with her husband Todd Tucker. She told her husband how she'd been wanting it for a very long time and how only A-list members of the African American community only get to pose for the cover of Essence. "It's a big deal!" she said.

Although gracing the cover of the reputable magazine means a lot to her, Burruss said her top priority is not to become successful career-wise but to be a great mother to her kids. "To be on the cover is extremely important, but I hope Ace understands as he's growing up that I work a lot because I'm trying to provide him with the best life. Yes, I love being successful but what I want the most is to be a great mom to my kids," she said.

Since being part of the show, fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" have always known Burruss' struggles as a mom. Previously on the show, she admitted that she's still finding it hard to figure out how to juggle motherhood and career. She seems to be doing just fine though, as the episode showed Tucker exclaiming during her shoot, "That's my wife!"

The episode also featured Essence's Editor-in-Chief Vanessa K. De Luca and Fashion and Beauty Director Julee Wilson as they congratulated Burruss' new achievement. De Luca revealed that they chose Burruss to appear on the "Confidence Issue" of Essence because she embodies "the confident Black woman."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.