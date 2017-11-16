'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 News: Kenya Moore Fears Marriage is Heading for Divorce

Newly wed Kenya Moore was reduced to tears on Sunday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," as she expressed fears about her marriage nearing its end.

Speaking to the production staff, Moore shared her concerns about her marriage. She revealed how difficult it is for her husband to deal with her fame. Additionally, she said that her husband never asked for any of it, that he signed up for her, not for the drama that goes along with such popularity.

While on the phone with a friend, she explained how challenging married life is while under the scrutiny of the public.

"We were supposed to be going to church tomorrow for the preacher like to bless our wedding but Marc just let's all of this, he really does, it's just f- with him. He can't even sleep and he's not eating," she said while sobbing.

She continued, "He has got ex-girlfriends sending him things about me from 25 years ago, some famous guy I dated, like what does that have to do with now. And everyone said he fought his mother and everybody for me."

Elsewhere in the episode is more drama. This time it is in Porsha William's household. She opened her doors to her sister Lauren after she got into a fight with her baby daddy. The sisters talked about what they will do about living together. They also discussed Cynthia Bailey's party. Porsha, who attended, revealed that Kandi was there as well and that all is good for them now. However, she and NeNe Leaks are not in a good place.

As for Cynthia, she is optimistic about finding love again. She also went out on a date with a younger man, wherein he surprised her with a photo shoot at his studio.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premieres Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.