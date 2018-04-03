Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

An all-out war between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann can be expected in the three-part reunion special of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

In the promo trailer posted by Bravo for the reunion episodes that will kick off on Sunday, April 8, the castmates will finally face each other for the first time after several months of bickering.

Based on the promo trailer for the reunion special that was released by Bravo, the women will have a shouting match. "Jealousy's a disease. Get well soon, bitch," Zolciak-Biermann told Leakes in the trailer. "I don't have my own show for no reason!"

The beef between the castmates stemmed when the two had an online war after Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Brielle posted a video showing the presence of some bugs in Leakes' bathroom.

But while the confrontation was just between Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann, their other castmate and Leakes' friend Kandi Burruss also stepped up to say her piece regarding the ladies' quarrel. "You were sitting on the sidelines watching us like a f—king fan," Burruss told Zolciak-Biermann during the filming of the reunion special.

The latter reportedly stormed off the set when she cannot take the heat anymore. She opened up to their other co-stars Sheree Whitfield to express her disappointment. "I'm so upset with you," Zolciak-Biermann stated. "Every one of those motherf—kers on that couch owe the world a f—king apology," she added.

Brielle also told her social media followers how disgusted she was about what her mother had to go through during the filming of the reunion specials.

According to Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, she cannot stand the way the ladies treated her mother. "I will never understand the mentality of women aged 40+ attacking another woman for hours on end," she wrote on her Twitter post.

She also mentioned that she felt heartbroken for everything that her mother had to go through. However, it seemed as if her mother was the only woman who experienced being ganged up by other women for hours during that time.

Whitfield was interviewed by E! News to talk about what happened during the reunion special production. According to Zolciak-Biermann's friend, things got really crazy during that time. "When we talk about—I know NeNe mentioned this word before, that...a couple of the girls were 'de-classing' the show—I feel like it was another show," Whitfield stated. "It was a huge bullying thing and I just felt like it got very out of hand," she added.

Whitfield also described the events of the upcoming reunion special to be similar to the things that happened in the show's first-ever reunion. However, she claimed that it is about 20 times more intense.

Aside from the heated argument between Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann, the upcoming reunion specials will also feature the confrontation between the cast and Porsha Williams because of her alleged insincere apologies for being a part of the drug and rape accusation that Phaedra Parks made up against Burruss.

Kenya Moore, on the other hand, explained why she decided to keep mum about her new husband Marc Daly. Meanwhile, Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey talked about their present romantic relationships.

Bravo will air the reunion specials of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT.