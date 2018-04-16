Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10 cast members

It seems like one of the housewives will not return after "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 reunion.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, franchise host Andy Cohen said that he is not sure if the producers can convince Kim Zolciak Biermann to return to the long-running reality series.

"I would be surprised if Kim came back, just because she left the reunion really unhappy," he stated. "I don't think this was a fun experience for her, and so I would be really surprised if she came back," Cohen went on to say.

The second part of the reunion special showed that Zolciak Biermann had another shouting match with her co-star NeNe Leakes due to all their issues this season. This time, the two argued about the incident that happened behind the cameras, when Leakes confronted Zolciak Biermann for posting a photo of the former's car parked in a handicapped spot at a mall parking lot.

Leakes defended herself, saying that the handicapped pass belongs to her husband Gregg, who was hospitalized for heart issues. She also mentioned in the reunion video that she actually saw Zolciak Biermann at the mall during that time, but she did not speak to Zolciak Biermann. However, the latter decided to capture a photo of her car in the handicap spot.

The 50-year-old reality star also mentioned that 39-year-old Zolciak Biermann is a liar because she acted like she never saw her.

The two continued their bickering at the reunion special, where Zolciak Biermann criticized Leakes for blowing her top because she failed to say "hi" to her during that time. However, Leakes claimed that she never cared about not being noticed by her co-star. But she was angered by the fact that she posted a malicious photo that painted her in a bad light.

He also shared that the two ladies cannot stand being in the same room with each other. "When you see the reunion, you will see -- I mean, just the sight of Kim makes NeNe sit up straight and lose her mind, actually," he also said.

Because of their feud, Cohen also told E! News that she believes that Zolciak Biermann will not consider returning to the show for season 11. "I think she's done, yeah," he said. "[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, 'Yeah, I've seen the last of that wig at these reunions,'" the host added.

While the executives from Bravo has yet to comment about Zolciak Biermann's future in the show, she exclusively told TMZ when she was cornered leaving with her husband Kroy Biermann at the Los Angeles Airport on Saturday that she is "never, never" going back to the reality show because it only brings her too much unneeded stress.

Meanwhile, the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host also teased that the remaining moments of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 reunion will continue to be "volatile, angry, dramatic and tense" with more bickering from the other ladies of the series.

Bravo airs the episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.