'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 Updates: Sheree Whitfield Weighs in On 'Roachgate' Scandal

Facebook/Real Housewives of Atlanta The ladies of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10

The controversial feud between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann that started because of cockroaches had been addressed in the recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10. This led co-star Sheree Whitfield to weigh in on the scandal.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Whitfield said that she thinks Biermann's daughter Brielle was wrong when she uploaded the photo of the roaches that allegedly roamed in Leake's bathroom on Snapchat back in October.

Whitfield told host Rachel Roberts and Megan Segura that it is improper for house guests like Brielle to come into someone's home upon invitation then post something defamatory afterwards. "You know, they're not going to be taking pictures or take videos that you use against someone later on down the line or use against us later on down the line," she said.

However, it does not mean that Whitfield is taking Leakes side. According to the mother of three, Leakes was wrong when she started accusing Biermann of being racist. "I think where NeNe crossed the line is where she started, you know, calling Kim racist and associating her with the KKK and things like that, which is very damaging," the reality star stated.

While Whitfield claimed that both housewives were "in the wrong," she also claimed that she cannot say if Leakes and Biermann's friendship can still be mended along the way. "I don't know how they will recover from this," she also said.

Meanwhile, the ladies will contemplate on telling Cynthia Bailey that her boyfriend Will Jones has another girlfriend based on the trailer for episode 11 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Based on the video, new housewife Eva Marcille reportedly told Leakes that she and her boyfriend hang out with Jones and another woman. This could mean that Jones was cheating on Bailey.

Bravo will air the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT.