'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Fight Take a Turn for the Worst

Things got a little too feisty for the girls of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" when it aired the fourth episode of its 10th season.

The "Real Housewives," no matter which series, is never complete without massive fights as seen on the latest episode of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." During the episode, Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann's feud took a turn for the worse with both of them throwing some nasty insults, some of which were transphobic.

It all began when the girls' attention turned towards Moore's new husband, Marc Daly, who the group hasn't met yet. It was previously reported that Moore secretly married Daly early this year, and clearly, the women were interested in meeting him when they got together at NeNe Leake's home, apart from Kim Zolciak-Biermann that is.

As Moore assures the host of people present during the white-themed party that they would all be able to meet her new husband soon, Zolciak-Biermann seemed to be skeptical about it all.

"It ain't gonna f—king happen, bitch, because he don't exist," Zolciak-Biermann said in response to Moore's assurances. "It's all a bunch of lies. A bunch of b——-. He don't exist," she added.

While at first Moore tried to remain calm, she soon fought back with a slur of hurtful transphobic words saying, "Shut the f–k up, OK? Why do you have such a hard-on for me? Didn't they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard-on? Whack off somewhere. Get it off. Jack off somewhere and get it off your chest."

But it didn't end there because the 46-year-old Moore then told the 39-year-old Zolciak-Biermann to worry about her own life while claiming that the latter pimps out her daughter, Brielle.

Earlier in the episode, Zolciak-Biermann also claimed that Moore had married a "fan."