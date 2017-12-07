'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Kenya Moore may be preparing to add a new member to her family soon.

After her wedding to restauranteur Marc Daly in a secret ceremony in St. Lucia back in June, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is rumored to have a bun in the oven after being spotted visiting a fertility clinic in Barbados in mid-November.

Moore talked about her desire to become a mother in an interview with E! News, saying that she and her husband are currently working on having a child. She also claimed that they are both hopeful that they will have a baby within the year.

But in an interview with Wendy Williams on the "Wendy Williams Show," the reality star was asked directly if she is currently pregnant. Yet Moore could not provide a straight answer.

"I will say when I am able to say. We have been very upfront about wanting to have kids together," Moore stated. The host tried to prod her to answer is she is pregnant or not, yet the 46-year-old TV personality and entrepreneur simply said, "I am not saying either way, but when I am ready to say, I will tell the world."

While the pregnancy news remains unconfirmed, Moore opted to defend her husband's desire to stay out of the limelight in her recent interview with Bravo's "The Daily Dish" since a lot of fans were reportedly wondering why Daly never appeared in a single episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

According to Moore, Daly's decision to remain in the background was not because he is camera shy. "You know, he's an investment banker, former investment banker for many years, and they were always taught to be in the background, and their clients were the stars, and it was all about making the deals, and they were just a part of making those things happen. So he supports me in everything that I do in his way," she also stated.