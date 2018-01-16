Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Kim Zolciak has made a bold claim during Sunday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" regarding Kandi Burruss.

During the Sunday episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kim Zolciak claimed that Kandi Buruss once attempted to seduce her. Not only that, the 39-year-old also claimed that Buruss and her husband are swingers and that the former had once propositioned for oral sex. These allegations were made while the reality star was having dinner with her fellow "RHOA" cast member Sheree Whitfield.

Following these claims, it looks like Kandi Burruss had been quite infuriated with Zolciak as they took their feud to Twitter.

"I'm sick of these bitches lying on me," Burruss, 41, said via Twitter while also suggesting that Zolciak is only doing this to become a regular on the show. "@KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you. And stop swearing on your kids while you're telling lies. Lying ass b—. Somebody's really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You're just a visitor!" Burruss added.

Quickly firing back at Burrus' remark, Zolciak responded by tweeting: "If anybody is lying it's you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers f**king all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren't for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!"

Interestingly, during the previous season, Kandi Burruss had also been at the center of a similar rumor made by former cast member Phaedra Parks, who claimed that the former and her husband, Todd, had tried to drug and seduce Porscha Williams.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is currently a guest star on the latest season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," her first appearance since season 5. But with her return, it's looking like she's all in for a fight seeing as she also took a dig at NeNe Leakes alleging that the 50-year-old had been using drugs.