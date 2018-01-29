'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Updates: Eva Marcille Wants To Be The Show's Peacekeeper

Facebook/Real Housewives of Atlanta Promo image of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10

The cycle 3 winner of "America's Next Top Model" Eva Marcille returned to the reality show world in the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10. But it does not mean that she was already used to it.

The model-turned-reality star was introduced as a Friend of the Housewives during the episode called "Tea is of the Essence." But she told People that she has no intention of causing more trouble in the drama-filled series. Instead, she wants to be the one who could pacify things.

"I bring a different perspective," Marcille stated. "I look at this whole world through a different prism because I'm more of like, 'Hey guys, let's all get along. Let's see how we can all make this thing work' versus them thinking, 'I'm on an island all by myself and I'm my own person type thing.'"

She also said that the cast is composed of a highly diverse group of women who are often together, that is why she considers the cast of equally talented individuals to be a sisterhood. "I definitely come with a different idea of what this sisterhood should be. And that's healthy and a good thing because it's extremely harmonious. Which, I mean, don't we all need a little bit of harmony?"

In a separate interview with Essence, Marcille also explained that joining "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" came at the right time since she relocated in the city when her fiancé Michael Sterling was running for the position of the city mayor. She also mentioned that her old friend and co-star NeNe Leakes had been helping her in the city.

According to Marcille, she started getting to know all her co-stars more and started to be friends with them, particularly Kandi Burruss.

While details about Marcille's participation in the show remain under wraps, Marcille's pregnancy with her second child is expected to be featured in the show's upcoming episodes.