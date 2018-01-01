'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Updates: Two Housewives Set To Marry This Year

New "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Eva Marcille has another new reason to be excited for the new year, after she confirmed that she will soon tie the knot with her beau Mike Sterling.

On Christmas day, Marcille posted a photo on Instagram showing a huge diamond ring to announced that she said yes when Sterling asked her hand in marriage.

This is the second happy news from the "America's Next Top Model" cycle 3 winner, since she also announced in an interview with People that she and Sterling are expecting a baby boy back in November. She also said that she was initially worried how her first child Marley Rae will react when the baby comes out.

"I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley," the model stated. "However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I'm beyond elated to be having a boy."

Marcille has yet to announce the date of her wedding with her soon-to-be baby daddy.

But aside from the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" newbie, another housewife is expecting to have a grand wedding this year.

On Bravo, Kenya Moore revealed that she and her husband Marc Daly are planning to have a big summer wedding this year since a lot of their friends werenot able to be with them when they secretly tied the knot at a beach ceremony in June 2017.

"We will be planning a big wedding in the summer of 2018 so all of our closest friends can celebrate with us and Miss [Cynthia] Bailey will definitely be Mrs. Daly's bridesmaid," Moore stated.