Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills The cast of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8.

The ladies of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" just got into a confusing fight.

On the Tuesday episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," viewers got to see something that seldom happens: Lisa Vanderpump losing her cool. But in order to understand the reason why this actually happened, one must first look back into last week's episode where Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave had engaged in quite a beef over some glassware during PK's 50th birthday.

As Dorit tried to explain her side of the situation, Lisa jumps in to help her. On the other side was Kyle Richards who helped Teddi explain her side. Unfortunately, things get messier when Dorit accused Kyle of siding with Teddi. Kyle, in turn, pointed out that Lisa was doing the same thing by siding with her but Dorit denied this claim.

In the latest episode, both Dorit and Kyle came together to meet up with Lisa for a meal. As always, Dorit came in quite late, but nevertheless, the three of them started with a great conversation. Shortly after, Lisa would announce the lawsuit that had been filed against her and that her husband had officially been dropped and she had been clearly excited to tell this news to her friends.

Unfortunately for the reality star, the focus wouldn't stay on her because Dorit and Kyle were still bummed about their previous clash. When Kyle asked Dorit if she was still upset, the latter did not hold back in telling her that she still was. With the conversation shifted, Lisa and Kyle then get into an argument on whether or not the former really sided with Dorit just like the latter had done with Teddi.

Things would get even more heated when Dorit revealed to Kyle that she loved Lisa more than her. Kyle ultimately ends up crying, and afterward, Lisa Vanderpump storms out of their little get-together becoming angry that her friends did not want to celebrate the news of her legal victory.

When she left, the tables quickly turned, and Dorit and Kyle had forgotten about their own issues, opting to talk about Lisa instead.