The month of December is finally here, which means that the ladies of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will finally return on the TV screens for season 8. But it seems like one of the cast members is already overwhelmed about the upcoming start of the season.

On Twitter, actress and reality star Lisa Rinna posted a video to confess that she is "shook" that the show's eighth season is about to start.

"My friend just said 'Oh, in three weeks and 15 minutes, your show's gonna air from right now," Rinna stated in her post. "It shook me. I'm shook. Shook."

Based on the trailer for the upcoming season 8 premiere of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the ladies will be involved in another round of crazy adventures and controversy-filled drama. Conflicts among the cast are also expected this season as usual.

Aside from Rinna, the eighth season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" also stars long-time housewives Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. Also returning are Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley, while Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave will be introduced as the new housewife this season.

Bravo revealed that the new housewife is the daughter of rock superstar John Mellencamp. She also works as a professional fitness coach, whose program LA Workout Junkie focuses on those who are looking for support during their journey to better health and wellness.

This season will also see the return of two of its original housewives Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof. However, Grammer will appear as a friend of the current series regulars, while Maloof will be a guest this season.

On the other hand, long-time housewife Eileen Davidson will no longer appear in the show's upcoming season.

The premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 will be aired by Bravo on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. EDT.