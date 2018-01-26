'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Dorit Kemsley Flies to Mexico, Lisa Rinna Debuts Long Hair

The stars of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (RHOBH) continue to glam it up. Dorit Kemsley recently flew to Mexico to work on her swimwear line, while Lisa Rinna made huge changes to her hair.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills The cast of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8.

Kemsley shared on her social media account that she's at Punta Mita in Mexico with her kids, Jagger, 3, and Phoenix, 1. It's not a complete holiday, however, as the reality star has been on the island for a photo shoot with model Caroline Kelley and a crew. Kemsley needed to prepare, as her swimwear line will begin selling on the Beverly Beach site this spring.

But the post about her Mexico trip did not go without any drama from the followers who criticized the reality star. Some didn't like her behavior in the recent episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," after arriving late and then getting mad at Teddi who called her out. According to People, Kemsley's best friend Boy George had to defend her from the negative comments, for which the star expressed her gratitude.

"You're such a love, so supportive," Kemsley told George. "You are my brother, my husband, my cousin, my baby, my daughter's godfather."

In other news, Rinna showed up at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" sporting a new hairstyle. The actress and reality TV star, who is known for her pixie cut, wore clip-on extensions to get the look. She had a team of stylist headed by Julius Michaels helping her out.

"The last time I grew my hair out was when I had [my daughter] Delilah Belle. So 19 years ago!" Rinna said. "It was time, what the hell!"

Rinna shared that being with her "Real Housewives" co-star Erika Janye influenced her into wearing her hair long, albeit temporarily. The actress said that Janye always has fabulous hairstyles and she wanted to try to do the same.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" currently airs season 8 on Bravo every Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST.