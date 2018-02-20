'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Filming Postponed, Series in Danger of Being Cancelled

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey Promo image of "Real Housewives of New Jersey"

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" may be on the brink of cancellation.

The reality show is reportedly on the chopping block after a new Housewife — who was test filming for season 9 — did not make the cut. Bravo producers were on the lookout for a replacement after Siggy Flicker unexpectedly exited the series.

In an effort to take the show to a different route, producers are allegedly scrambling to find a wealthy New Jersey-native woman to go against regulars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

"A new woman was test filming with the ladies, like a try-out, but she didn't work," a source told Radar Online, adding, "They have tried out a few women, but none of them are working. Production is completely held up."

The insider added that filming was initially scheduled to begin Feb.1 but has been moved to March. "The pressure to change the show is resting with all of the ladies this time," the source continued, adding, "Producers are still threatening to cancel the show for good if nothing works out."

Season 8 may have wrapped in January but it does not mean the drama ends there. Earlier this month, Gorga — along with EP Andy Cohen, producer Dorothy Toran and NBCUniversal — filed a motion to dismiss a $30 million lawsuit brought by her former business partner in federal court.

The request comes almost two months after Jackie Beard Robinson, Gorga's ex-business partner in the Envy boutique, sued the reality star for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She also accused Gorga of harming her "professional, business and personal reputation and livelihood" after allegedly sneaking into the boutique and stealing clothes in the middle of the night. Gorga then shared her side of the story during an appearance on Cohen's show and denied Robinson's claims.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 9.