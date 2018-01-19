'Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Is The Series In Danger Of Cancellation?

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey The current cast of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

After a tumultuous season, the ladies of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" might find themselves unemployed soon after Bravo executives threatened to put it on the chopping block.

An insider reportedly spoke to Radar Online to reveal that the ladies were ordered to "get the show 'out of the gutter'" to avoid being cancelled. This means that current cast Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs are in danger of losing their job.

"All of the fighting and legal threats this season were too much. Ratings were down, no one was interested in the dirty drama," the source reportedly stated. "There is a serious conversation happening about ending the show."

The source also mentioned that the ladies were warned to make the show better to be able to save it from cancellation. They were also ordered to find a new lady who will not cause more fights in the future.

This could be the reason why Gorga is already begging celebrity mom and supermodel Chrissy Teigen to move her family to New Jersey and join the show. Gorga told Page Six that John Legend's wife, who is also known as a fan of the "Real Housewives" franchise, could be a welcome addition to the cast. "She knows us better than we know ourselves," the reality star also said.

Meanwhile, other sources also claimed that the producers of the show were trying to reach out to former housewives Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo to ask them to return to the series.

But when asked by Us Weekly if the producers already approached her, Manzo opted not to confirm or deny the reports. "It's not a no and it's certainly not a yes. It's a who knows," the 56-year-old said.

Manzo left the series in 2013 after starring in the show for five seasons. Laurita, on the other hand, also left the show at the end of season 5 but returned as a main housewife in season 7.

Bravo has yet to announce their decision about the fate of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" soon.