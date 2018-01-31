'Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Siggy Flicker Writes Farewell Letter To Fans, Co-stars

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey Promo image of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

After announcing her decision to depart from the show during last week's reunion special, Siggy Flicker wrote a heartfelt farewell letter to her co-stars and fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Flicker shared her letter with Us Weekly, saying that she was very grateful to Andy Cohen and Bravo for giving her the opportunity to be part of the long-running reality show franchise.

She also said that she learned a lot of things about being part of the show, especially about never entrusting other people to do the editing of her sequences. The motivational speaker and relationship expert explained: "Imagine the most well-behaved lion — a lion who was raised and surrounded by love — never experiencing cruelty. Now imagine that same lion is caged, poked, prodded and beaten for weeks. Finally, that lion strikes back at its tormentors. The tormentors capture video only of the lion attacking, show that video and label the lion vicious, unpredictable and unhinged. Welcome to the last year of my life."

This could mean that Flicker was claiming that she was a victim of bad editing from the network.

The TV personality also stated that she learned that her family and her co-star Dolores Catania will be there for her even during her darkest hours. She claimed that they are the ones who will support her no matter what.

She also said that being in the show taught her that people cannot plan their own future since she also never imagined that being a part of it will take her to where she is at the moment.

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga is also hinting about her possible plans to move out of New Jersey to Los Angeles in a recent Instagram post.

According to a report from Bravo, Gorga still has a lot of things to keep her planted in New Jersey, but she also has several reasons to move to LA because of her celebrity friends. But the reality star has yet to reveal her plans for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."