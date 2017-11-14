'Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Giudice's Husband to Be Relocated to Pennsylvania Facility

REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz Teresa Giudice, 41, and her husband Giuseppe ''Joe'' Giudice, 43, leave the federal court in Newark, New Jersey August 14, 2013.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice's husband Joe will be transferred to a different prison in Pennsylvania. New reports confirm that Joe will be relocated from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey to the FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania as per his request.

According to reports, Joe's transfer comes by Joe's own request to be housed in a facility that will allow him to participate in a drug and alcohol treatment program which he needs in order to reduce the length of his sentence.

Joe reportedly claims that he was banned from the alcohol abuse program in his current facility in New Jersey, which could take a year off his 41-month sentence. The banning came as a result of his immigration status.

Last year, Joe was sentenced to 41 years in prison due to fraud related to bankruptcy. Currently, he stays housed at the low-security facility in New Jersey, FCI Fort Dix.

According to reports, Joe's transfer to the Pennsylvania facility does not guarantee his early release. In fact, the relocation does not guarantee that he will no longer be prevented to enter the program that would help him in that endeavor. The only advantage of the relocation, however, is that he will be granted a hearing to figure things out.

As previously reported, Joe started serving his sentence in March 2016. After the end of his prison term, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will have the freedom to place him in custody.

As of now, there is no assurance yet that he will be able to stay in the U.S. after his release from prison in 2019. Rumor has it that he was not able to lock down his American citizenship prior to breaking the law, so he's at risk of being deported back to Italy.