Real Housewives of New Jersey News: Teresa Giudice's Marriage Still Intact

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice's restaurant with her brother Joe Gorga might be closing its doors soon, but her marriage with incarcerated husband Joe Giudice will remain intact despite tabloid reports.

In an interview with People, the reality star's lawyer James J. Leonard Jr., the couple has no plans to end their marriage any time soon. According to the lawyer, it is a very sad thought that some people could go through the extreme extent of coming out with horrible rumors and false news about the family, since they are already facing difficulties at the moment.

"Haven't they been through enough? Haven't the children suffered enough? People need to let this family live their lives. Enough is enough. No one is cheating, no one is getting divorced. The truth is they can't wait to be together again," Leonard Jr. stated.

The lawyer also claimed that the Giudices' relationship became a lot stronger. According to Leonard Jr., the latest challenges that they both experienced recently drew them closer together, particularly the loss of a parent, their incarceration, and their physical separation from each other.

"I can tell you from having deeply personal conversations with both of them, what they want more than anything is to be together with one another and their children and move forward to brighter days as a family," the lawyer also stated.

Joe is currently serving a 41-month term in prison for several counts of bankruptcy fraud since March 2016. Teresa, on the other hand, had spent 11 months behind bars for the same crime in 2015.

Meanwhile, news confirmed that Teresa's pizza restaurant named Gorga's Homemade Pasta & Pizza will be closed for business just a year after it started to serve Italian cuisine in May. The restaurant is being managed by her brother and his wife Melissa Gorga, who is also one of Teresa's co-stars in "Real Housewives of New Jersey."