'Real Housewives of New York' Cast Members Planning to Sue Bravo Over Terrible Vacation Experience?

Facebook/rhnyc Promotional image for 'The Real Housewives of New York'

It seems that the women from the "Real Housewives of New York" got into a bit of trouble just recently and are planning to sue Bravo for it.

One perk of being rich and famous is that one has the luxury to travel. Unfortunately, with traveling, problems are also bound to happen, and that is just what happened to the cast of the "Real Housewives of New York." Reports indicate that Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley recently went on a cruise but eventually got stranded somewhere in Cartagena, Columbia. Thankfully, the group managed to get home safely, but they are now planning to sue Bravo for what had happened to them.

Apparently, the "RHONY" stars got stranded off the coast of Cartagena when their boat caught on fire and started to sink. This happened when the "old decrepit vessel," as the women called it, that they had rented began to take on water, which eventually led to its engine catching fire. Everything happened while they were filming their not-so-extravagant cruise. To make matters worse, the boat didn't have a fire extinguisher, and it did not have enough life jackets for the people on board.

According to insiders, Frankel and the others had been so distraught about the incident that they were even provided with counseling, courtesy of Bravo.

However, a spokesperson for Bravo claimed that the story may have been exaggerated a bit, saying: "On the return trip to the mainland, the boat encountered turbulent water, which caused the anchor to deploy unexpectedly. At no time . . . was the vessel in danger of sinking, nor was a rescue required. Thankfully, everyone is fine. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are still reviewing the situation."

Singer was even photographed while in a wheelchair at Cartagena airport. However, this seems to have been caused by a twisted ankle that she had suffered earlier on.