'Real Housewives of New York City' News: Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty After Palm Beach Arrest

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against her on Christmas Eve.

Reports revealed that the 52-year-old reality star entered her not guilty plea before the end of 2017, days after she got arrested Palm Beach in the early hours of Dec. 24 for attacking a police officer.

She was initially apprehended for entering a Colony Hotel room that was not hers. When she reportedly refused to leave the room, the hotel security personnel alerted the police and claimed that she was very drunk at that time.

De Lesseps reportedly locked herself in the hotel bathroom when the police arrived in the vicinity. Then she pushed a police officer who tried to open the door, then slammed the door in another officer's face when she declined to come out.

The police managed to restrain her, but she tried to escape. The police officers were able to get her back into the car, but she was shouting "I'm going to f***king kill you."

Because of the incident, the former countess and ex-wife of Tom D'Agostino Jr. were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, corruption by threat, as well as disorderly intoxication. She was detained at the Palm Beach County Jail then released on her own recognizance. But she was scheduled to face the court on Thursday, Jan. 25.

In her Facebook account, de Lesseps admitted that she was deeply embarrassed because of her actions during that time and decided to seek professional help.

"I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event," she stated. She also apologized for her actions. "I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law-abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters."