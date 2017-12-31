Facebook/RHNYC Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps and her estranged husband Tom D'Agostino Jr.

"Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps has checked into rehab following her highly publicized arrest after her intoxicated outburst that led to her attacking an officer.

After her embarrassing arrest last week, the reality star had released a statement revealing that she had entered a treatment program on her social media pages. "After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center," she said.

According to previous reports, de Lesseps, 52, had been arrested on Sunday, Dec. 24, in Palm Beach, Florida for intoxication, battery and for resisting arrest. According to the Palm Beach Police Department, the former countess had trespassed in a hotel room with a man believed to be an ex-lover of hers before her arrest. Apparently, de Lesseps had resisted arrest by locking herself up in the bathroom, and when an officer had attempted to detain her, she shoved the officer and then slammed the door to his face, which hit him in the forehead. A security guard apparently found de Lesseps and her companion in bed together, but the man supposedly left when they were caught.

Luann de Lesseps formally apologized after her unfortunate arrest, and in her apology, she hinted blame for the incident on her marriage to Tom D'Agostino. She said: "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

D'Agostino and de Lesseps tied the knot in December 2016, but a few months later, in August, it was reported that the couple had split due to the businessman's rumored infidelities. However, prior to her arrest, D'Agostino revealed they had been trying to work on their marriage.