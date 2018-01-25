'Real Housewives of Orange County' Casting News: Meghan King Edmonds Announces Her Exit

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds

Another housewife is saying goodbye to The OC.

Meghan King Edmonds announced Tuesday that she will no longer return to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" after joining all the drama of the show for three seasons.

The 33-year-old reality star wrote a lengthy post on her blog, saying that she came up with the decision to leave the show after a thorough reflection. According to Edmonds, filming for the episodes of Bravo's long-running reality franchise took a "massive emotional toll" on her since the show was filming her life in real time and required her to be involved several events and situations that can be prickly. She also mentioned that the show also has a physical toll on her as well.

"After my first season I knew what to expect for round two, but even still, filming during IVF and then the beginning of pregnancy during my second season was difficult," she also said. "I was hormonal and tired all the time. But my third season takes the cake: I had a newborn and had to hire a full-time live-in nanny (my cousin) so as to allow me the flexibility to meet my obligations of continuous days and long hours of filming, travelling, etc."

Edmonds also mentioned that she knew that she is willing to let go of the show when they were filming the reunion episodes for season 12 since she felt that her heart was not in it anymore. However, she claimed that she feels sad for leaving "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

After announcing her decision, franchise host and executive producer Andy Cohen expressed his support for Edmonds. He turned to Twitter to say that he will miss seeing Edmonds in the show.

The soon-to-be-ex "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star also revealed that she and her husband Jimmy Edmonds were planning to go back to their roots in the Midwest to begin building their home for their growing family.