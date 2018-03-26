Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

A new housewife is already filming for the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 13.

Radar Online revealed that the production for the next installment of Bravo's long-running reality series is already underway. But aside from Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd, a lawyer and party planner named Emily Moore Simpson joined the cast for the upcoming season.

According to the report, Simpson is a 42-year-old attorney who is practicing her legal career in the O.C. while running the Two Wild and Crazy Gals Party Planners company with her sister-in-law, Shirleen.

The report mentioned that because of her partying lifestyle, Simpson reportedly gets along well with Beador and Dodd. She is also known to be friends with some of the current and past "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Lizzie Rovsek and Gretchen Rossi, who were both speculated to be returning to the show next season.

The online tabloid tried to reach out to Bravo to confirm Simpson's spot in the season 13 roster, but a representative refused to comment. However, multiple sources mentioned that she will be one of the new cast members who will fill the spots left by Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia Mclaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian.

News about the introduction of new cast members was first confirmed by Bravo's Senior Vice President for Current Production Kathleen French during an episode of The Daily Dish in February.

According to French, new faces will be introduced in the upcoming season. However, she did not mention the identity of the upcoming cast members during that time.

"We always want to keep the shows fresh and we always want to introduce new friends," French stated. She also explained in the interview with Bravo that they always look for new wives by searching through the current housewives present circle of friends to make sure that the casting addition will be organic to the group.

"So the question when starting the next season is, 'What are you doing now?' 'Who are you hanging with?' 'Anyone new in your life?' ... And that's really where we'll always look first," the network president also stated.

The new cast additions could be what the show needed, according to a report from Bustle.

According to the online publication, fans are already calling for a major revamp for the show after the disastrous season 12. Some were even asking Bravo to replace each and everyone in the current lineup.

The report claimed that fans want to see a clean slate for the cast roster because the storyline started to become boring, especially after one of the biggest dramas last season centered on someone's desire to get out of a group text. However, it seemed like Gunvalson, Judge, Beador, and Dodd's jobs are still safe for the meantime.

On the other hand, the names of the other new faces for the upcoming season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" remain unknown at this point. But the casting details are expected to be announced soon.