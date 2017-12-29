Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty Lizzie Rovsek and the rest of the ladies of 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

After the news broke out about Lizzie Rovsek's decision to divorce her husband Christian Rovsek, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum wants to express gratitude to her fans for showing their support.

On her social media accounts, the 37-year-old TV personality and swimsuit designer thanked everyone who supported her by posting a photo of herself and her two sons Preston, 7, and Kingston, 5. "Thank you to all that know my heart and spirit....thank you to all that have been supportive. I love you. I truly do," she wrote in her caption.

Rovsek reportedly filed for divorce on Oct. 19 to end their eight-year marriage.

The Rovseks are the third couple from "Real Housewives of Orange County" who decided to dissolve their union. In September, Kelly Dodd and her husband Michael finally chose to end their 11-year marriage.

Based on the interview that was posted by The Daily Mail, Dodd revealed that she and her husband were already having problems for years. "We've have problems for years and I've had enough, I'm done with our marriage," she stated.

Dodd also revealed that she and her estranged husband could no longer get along, which is why it would be better for them if they will go their separate ways and focus on raising their daughter.

Meanwhile, another housewife Shannon Beador also announced in October that she and her husband of 17 years David Beador have already called it quits. They made their separation legal when the reality star filed for divorce in Orange County Superior Court earlier this month.

The Beadors' marital issues had been well documented in the long-running Bravo reality show, where David's infidelity had been publicized. Despite their renewal of vows in season 11, the couple still found themselves in separate ways.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" is currently on a break, but Bravo is expecting to air the show's upcoming episodes in 2018.