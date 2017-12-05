Real Housewives of Orange County News: Lydia McLaughlin Gets Booted From The Show

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty Two of the ladies will be out of the show in the upcoming season of 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

Another housewife is on the chopping block in the cast of "Real Housewives of Orange County."

After reports confirmed that Peggy Sulahian has been fired from the cast, RadarOnline claimed that her close friend Lydia McLaughlin was also cut from the show's roster after its season 12.

The mother of three was first introduced in the show in season 8, but she decided to leave the show to concentrate on raising her family. She returned in season 12 to add more drama to the show. But this time, the producers decided not to bring her back to the show's upcoming season.

"Lydia came back, but she wasn't interesting," the source stated. "Producers mainly wanted her to bring Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] back together, and it was mission accomplished. And, unfortunately for her, she was aligned more with Peggy so she's on the chopping block."

The report also claimed that the producers are also keen on firing Megan King Edmonds in the show, but her surprise pregnancy changed their minds.

Aside from the names of cast members who will be booted out of the show, the report also mentioned that a fan-favorite "Real Housewives of Orange County" couple is set to return to the long-running reality franchise next season.

"They're strongly considering bringing Gretchen back next season," the source also said. "They need an antagonist to create some drama."

Meanwhile, cast member Shannon Beador is currently facing a personal drama of her own after she officially files for divorce from her husband David.

The 53-year-old reality star reportedly filed the divorce petition in the Orange County Superior Court on Friday, December 1. She first announced her decision to split with her businessman husband in November.

The estranged couple has three daughters together, including 15-year-old Sophie and the 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Beador is expected to return in the 13th season of "Real Housewives of Orange County" sometime in 2018.