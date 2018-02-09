Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2018: Chelsea Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Admits His 'Heart is in Madrid'

Reuters/Paulo Whitaker Belgium's national goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois attends a training session in Mogi das Cruzes June 28, 2014.

Real Madrid has just been handed an unexpected boost in their hopes to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

In a recent interview with Belgian publication Sport/Foot Magazine, Courtois openly admitted that his "heart is in Madrid" since his family still lives there, and he said he would welcome a move back to Spain in the future.

"If they [Real] want me, they have to contact Chelsea. We'll see. But they have not done that. What is certain is that one day I will return to Madrid. I love Spain, I love the city, I spent three wonderful years there. It is there that I became an adult," Courtois said, via Yahoo Sports.

"If Real are really interested, my personal situation could influence things. The family aspect is priceless," he added.

Of course, Courtois also took the time to reassure Chelsea fans that he is happy with the club, and he is open to extending his stay in west London. But, as rumors of a move to Real Madrid continue to swirl, supporters have to be a little nervous after hearing him talk about his desire to return to La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Belgian goalkeeper's future at Stamford Bridge was cast into further doubt after his agent, Christophe Henrotay, revealed that he has been in regular contact with Los Blancos.

"I meet regularly with the leaders of Real Madrid and the situation of Thibaut is evaluated. My role is to keep them informed of his situation," Henrotay told Sport/Voetbal magazine, via Tribal Football.

Real Madrid will have to spend a lot of money to bring him to Santiago Bernabéu, but that should not be a problem because they have the financial muscle to go after anyone they want.

Courtois established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world during his three-year loan stint with Atlético Madrid from 2011 to 2014.