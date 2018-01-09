Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2018: Club Interested in Chelsea Duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois

(Photo: Reuters/Tony O'Brien) Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic scores an own goal.

It seems that Real Madrid may have already identified their top transfer targets for the offseason.

According to Sky Sports' Guillem Balagué, Real Madrid are expected to mount another attempt to sign Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois in the summer

"Those are the kind of names they want for next season. Doesn't mean they will get them, but that's the shopping list they have," Balagué said in his report. "It's becoming clearer in the minds of the directors of Real Madrid they need another striker, that Benzema has to be sold. He doesn't even have the backing of the fans," he continued.

"Real Madrid will always do their plan of getting a Galactico every year or couple of years and they realise their front men are getting older, it's more difficult for them to score," he added.

Well, both players have been targeted by Real Madrid for several seasons now, so this shouldn't come as surprise.

The club has really struggled to score goals this season with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale all playing at a subpar level. That's why they should make adding a world-class playmaker like Hazard one of their top priorities.

The Belgian forward has the uncanny knack of creating chances and his ability to find space will take some pressure off his teammates.

Meanwhile, Courtois is seen as a significant upgrade over Real Madrid's current first-choice goalkeeper, Keylor Navas.

The Belgian is considered one of the top goalkeepers in the world right now and he may be willing to return to Spain. Courtois has played for Atlético Madrid before in a three-year loan spell so it shouldn't take him long to get settled if he moves to Real Madrid.

Aside from Hazard and Courtois, Real Madrid are also expected to pursue Tottenham striker Harry Kane, per Balagué.