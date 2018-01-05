Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2018: Los Blancos Offered €150 Million Plus Gareth Bale for Harry Kane

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs Livepic) Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring their second goal against Everton, March 5, 2017.

Real Madrid may be willing to send Gareth Bale back to Tottenham to entice the Spurs to part ways with goal-scoring machine Harry Kane.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Los Blancos are prepared to launch a €150 million (around £134 million) bid to sign the English striker and Bale will reportedly head to north London as part of the deal.

Previous reports have indicated that Tottenham believe Kane is worth more than £200 million (around €225 million), so it will be interesting to see if this offer is enough to entice them.

The report notes that Real Madrid value Bale at €50 million, so that will take their offer up to €200 million.

That offer is definitely enticing. But one can argue that Kane's importance to the Spurs is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to Real Madrid, so they are unlikely to sell him.

"As Tottenham coach I would say that if Madrid come in with a bid, we don't want to sell, because he will stay here and they will have to understand that," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said in an interview with El Chiringuito that was published this Wednesday, via Marca.

However, Pochettino also admitted that they would have to consider their options if Kane wants to follow in Bale's and Luka Modrić's footsteps.

"If the player asks you to leave, as happened with Modric and Bale ... We'll see what happens. Today, that has not happened," Pochettino stated. "I hope that Harry Kane can be here for many years and provide many goals, wins and a title. That is what we want," he added.

Well, it seems clear that Kane will have to force his way out if he really wants to join Real Madrid. As of the moment, he still hasn't submitted a formal transfer request.

A lot of fans want to see Bale return to Tottenham, but the club just can't afford to lose a key player like Kane.