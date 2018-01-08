Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2018: Los Blancos Targeting Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

(Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble) Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after he scored their first goal against Leicester City, Dec. 30, 2017.

Real Madrid may have already singled out Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as their next "galáctico" signing.

According to Spanish news outlet OK Diario, Salah has caught the eye of the defending La Liga champions and they are reportedly considering making a move for the Egyptian winger in the offseason.

This shouldn't come as a surprise because he's likely on the radar of every major club in Europe after his amazing start at Liverpool. Salah has truly been a revelation for the Reds since his arrival from Roma this past summer and Real Madrid could really use someone like him.

Real Madrid must be regretting shipping Álvaro Morata to Chelsea by now because their superstar front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have been misfiring as they slip down to fourth place in La Liga this season.

Los Blancos are currently 16 points behind league leaders Barcelona and their title hopes are likely over, but they need to plan ahead for next season and targeting a player like Salah is a step in the right direction.

However, Real Madrid will have to break the bank if they want to sign Salah because he's expected to command an astronomical fee if he does leave Liverpool. Liverpool legend Ian Rush even thinks that he's good enough to attract a £200 million transfer fee.

"I've seen this lad play, and apart from being a gentleman and down to earth, this lad can play," Rush said during an interview with beIN Sports, via Goal.com.

"He is quick, and when he gets in behind defenders ... if you weren't looking properly, you'd say it could be Lionel Messi. He gets the ball down, nips in and it's in with his left foot. That's how good he is for me," he continued.

"What we have to be careful of now is nobody comes in and bids £200 million for him! That's how good he is," he added.