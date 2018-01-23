Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2018: Tottenham Unlikely to Sell Harry Kane This Summer

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs Livepic) Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans as he is substituted in their match against Everton, March 5, 2017.

Real Madrid are expected to overhaul their attack this summer as they look to replace their current front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with younger players. However, they may have a difficult time prying one of the most potent goal scorers away from his club in England.

According to the Sunday Times' Jonathan Northcroft, Tottenham will do everything possible to hold on to goal-scoring machine Harry Kane, and they reportedly won't even consider parting ways with him even if they receive a world-record bid of £200 million from Los Blancos.

"Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, is trying to warn them off by saying he will not sell at any price," Northcroft wrote in his report.

"Fundamental to Levy's ambition is securing Kane and manager Mauricio Pochettino on extended deals to ensure the club moves into its new stadium next season with their two biggest assets committed to the future," he added.

Well, it's hard to turn down £200 million, but Tottenham just can't afford to lose him.

Sky Sports pundit and former footballer Gary Neville also does not think Tottenham would sell Kane and he said people should just forget all the transfer speculation surrounding the English striker because he's not leaving.

Meanwhile, Spurs midfielder Eric Dier has urged the club to keep their best players, including Kane.

"It is very important the team stays together," Dier said, via the Independent. "We have got a very good team, a very good squad. Every team in the world wants to keep their best players and stay together," he continued.

Real Madrid would love to get someone who could score goals at the rate Kane does, but they have other options if he's not available.

Previous reports have already linked the club to Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.