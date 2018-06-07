Why Christian Education Is the Best for Children

Wikimedia Commons/Lbaze002 at English Wikibooks Students participate in a classroom discussion

All children deserve the best education, but enrolling a child in a Christian school might have a good advantage compared to bringing them to a public educational institution.

In an article shared by Ministry 127, children who are exposed in a Christian school setting will be able to learn character traits that are based on Biblical teachings.

Students will be able to learn about being faithful to the teachings of God, as well as the value of truthfulness and obedience. These are not only being taught as concepts since institutions that center on Christian education also employ teachers who also possess these values, so their students can easily emulate them.

Kids who are enrolled in Christian schools will also learn philosophy based on Bible teachings within a God-fearing and safe environment. In most cases, learning about reasoning, values, and language in a worldly perspective can be harmful for a developing child.

According to a report, Christian schools can serve as an ideal environment where young children can pick up the lessons taught by Jesus Christ during their formative years. The report also cited the result of a study which claimed that whatever a child believes when he or she is 14 years old could last for the rest of his or her life.

They might learn to rely on other things like social media to find the answers to important life questions instead of turning to the Bible for guidance. But if they will be aided by teachers who also believe in God, they will be presented with a Christian curriculum that is based on the teachings of the Bible.

Christian schools also foster the development of Christ-centered friendships that could last for life. Students will be surrounded by peers who share the same beliefs, and they can uplift each other when one of them is feeling down.

In addition, a report from the Council for American Private Education revealed that a study conducted by William Jeynes from Princeton's Witherspoon Institute claimed that studying at a faith-based educational institution can give students an academic advantage compared to their counterparts from the public school system.

According to Jeynes, "Students who attend religious schools score at an academic level about 12 months ahead of their counterparts."

Aside from the academic advantage, Jeynes also mentioned that there are other benefits in studying at a Christian school. "Students who attend religious schools have fewer behavioral problems than their counterparts, even when adjusting for socioeconomic status, race, and gender," the report stated.

This means that kids from Christian schools will less likely be involved in gangs, resort to substance and alcohol abuse, and have better racial relationships compared to the students from public schools.

When asked for the reason for this observation, Jeynes said that Christian education has higher expectations of students and inspire them to deal with hard courses. He also explained that "students are often capable of achieving more than they realize."

Because of these reasons, studying at Christian schools could be very beneficial to any student who wants to succeed in life.