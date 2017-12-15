Rebel Wilson Hopes to Appear in More 'Pitch Perfect' Movies

Facebook/PitchPerfectMovieSEA The Barden Bellas of "Pitch Perfect 3" want to do more movies if the studio will have them.

"Pitch Perfect 3" is set to hit theaters soon, but there is no announcement yet as to whether it will return for another installment or not. Although the producers of the movie are still mum about the future of the franchise, actress Rebel Wilson hinted at the possibility of more "Pitch Perfect" movies in the future.

In a recent interview during the "Pitch Perfect 3" premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week, Wilson said she still hopes for more "Pitch Perfect" movies. Although the third installment is dubbed as the "Farewell Tour," she said she and her co-stars will "go rogue" just to work together in future "Pitch Perfect" movies.

Asked if she would love to make another "Pitch Perfect" movie, Wilson told People, "Oh, definitely. I love working with these girls. Even if they don't pay us to be in movies we'll make our own movie on our phones because we love each other."

"Pitch Perfect 3" is arriving in theaters before Christmas and will see the reunion of the Barden Bellas as they perform together for an overseas USO tour. According to Wilson, filming the third installment was the best experience she's ever had since joining the "Pitch Perfect" franchise.

Wilson revealed that filming the second movie made them feel a lot of pressure, but filming the latest installment was different because it was hilarious. "We tried to do a movie that was different enough, but still had a lot of the same things that people love about the 'Pitch Perfect' movies," she said.

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld revealed in a recent interview that if "Pitch Perfect" gets a fourth installment, she would love to lend her own music to the film. Although Universal Pictures has yet to greenlight the fourth installment, the young singer said seeing "Pitch Perfect 4" feature her music would be a real dream. "If there's an opportunity down the line, if it's really not over—which I guess I don't even know if it is or not—that would be cool," she said.

"Pitch Perfect 3" arrives in theaters on Dec. 22.