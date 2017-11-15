Rebel Wilson Shares Alleged Sexual Harassment by Men in 'Positions of Power'

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Rebel Wilson recently shared her own experiences of sexual harassment.

In a series of tweets, the "Pitch Perfect" actress claimed that a "male star" who was in a "position of power" forced her to get inside a room alone with him. The alleged harasser, whom she did not name, then demanded her to perform a sexual act on him while his friends watched them and filmed the incident on their phones.

Wilson went on to share that her lawyer filed a complaint with the studio involved at the time. Unfortunately, she was later "threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support" the male star.

"The whole thing was disgusting," she continued. "I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual."

She also discussed a "hotel room encounter" she had with a "top director." Nothing happened though, because she was able to bolt out of the room when the director had an argument with his wife over the phone.

Despite her unfortunate experiences, Wilson continues to be an in-demand name in the industry. MGM has announced that the 37-year-old's scam artist comedy film opposite Anne Hathaway will be released on Aug. 10, 2018.

The upcoming project, which is known as "Nasty Women," serves as a remake of the movie "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" released in the late 80s. Written by Jac Schaeffer and helmed by Chris Addison, the film follows the adventures of two scammers — a higher-class one and the other low-rent — going head to head as they try to swindle a gullible tech genius and steal his fortune.

Released through Orion Pictures, the original version starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine, and was under the direction of Frank Oz.