Rebel Wilson Shares Her Own Sexual Harassment Experiences Involving a Male Star and a Director

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Rebel Wilson recently shared her own experiences of sexual harassment.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson took to Twitter to share how she too had experienced sexual harassment joining a great number of celebrities who had come forward with their own unfortunate experiences of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood. Last month, several actresses accused the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment thus triggering a chain reaction of admissions from many celebrities and finally exposing one of Hollywood's biggest issues.

As for Rebel Wilson, it is unfortunate that she would not just experience sexual harassment once but twice. The perpetrators of the harassment included an unnamed male star and a Hollywood director.

"As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell," Wilson says regarding the sexual harassment issue Hollywood is currently facing.

According to the actress, there was one encounter with a male star who had asked her to go into a bathroom only to ask her to stick a finger in his anus. Wilson refused all the while the male star laughed and recorded the encounter.

"I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio—basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return," she adds.

Later on, she was threatened by a representative of the male star, telling her to be supportive of the actor, but Wilson refused. According to her, she told the story to a number of people to warn them of this actor.

Her next experience involved a hotel room encounter with a director. Wilson shared that she was once invited to a hotel room by a director and she thought they were there to talk about comedy. Thankfully for her, things did not become physical as the director's wife called and admonished him for "sleeping with several actresses." Wilson apparently overheard what the wife was yelling and decided it would be best for her to leave.

"I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will," Wilson finally says.