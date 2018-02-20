Recent Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reconciliation Rumors Debunked

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended their marriage in September 2016 after 12 years together.

With several news outlets claiming Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have called off their divorce, new reports indicate that these rumors are too far-fetched.

There have been rumors circulating online regarding the current status of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie claiming that the estranged couple are no longer divorcing. It was claimed that Jolie apparently had a change of heart when Pitt supposedly quit drinking and got himself into therapy, leading them to call off the legal processes of their divorce, not wanting to throw away the 11 years they had spent together.

While these rumors may have raised hopes of a reconciliation between the two, this doesn't seem to be the case. A report made by Gossip Cop has debunked these rumors and has emphasized that the estranged couple are not getting back together.

Furthermore, PEOPLE recently published an update regarding the estranged couple's divorce proceedings and the publication shares that the two had reportedly been granted approval of their request to extend their temporary judge overseeing their divorce so that they could keep their personal talks private.

Not only that, the report also says that the two are moving forward with their divorce amicably and had even coordinated their schedules so that they could each spend time with their six children.

"Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures," a source told the publication. "Angelina is busy with everything she is doing, including being a super mom to her kids. But she is doing fine and working with Brad on ways to continue their lives so everyone is happy," the insider added.

As for Brad Pitt, rumors of him reaching out to his newly-single ex-wife Jennifer Aniston had recently taken hold of the Internet following her separation from her estranged husband Justin Theroux. However, reps for both parties have denied the rumors with Aniston's party saying that the reports are a "complete fabrication."

Us Weekly reports that while Pitt is sad about Aniston's divorce, he has not reached out to her as of yet and has no plans to do so.