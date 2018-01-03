Recent Rumor Hints 'GTA V' May Be Released for the Nintendo Switch

Rumor also hints the Switch version of the game could be released later this year

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V Could 'GTA V' become a Nintendo Switch title in the future?

It did not take long for video game rumors to emerge this year, and there is one in particular that could be of interest to fans of the super popular "Grand Theft Auto V" game and Nintendo Switch owners.

The rumor in question comes from Redditor "DasVergeben."

In a recent post, the Redditor talked about hearing that the latest installment of the "Grand Theft Auto" series was coming to the Switch. The Redditor added that the game could be released around the third quarter of this year and that it may even be featured in an upcoming Nintendo Direct.

So, how believable is this particular rumor?

For what it is worth, the folks over at Rockstar Games have already released one of their titles for the Switch, with that being "L.A. Noire."

It is also worth pointing out that this is not the first time that "GTA V" has been hinted at as something that could potentially be released for the Switch.

Back in September, a NeoGAF member with the username "vern" teased that the aforementioned "GTA" game could be heading to Nintendo's newest gaming platform, and that came after the same individual also hinted at "L.A. Noire" coming to the Switch.

There are also reasons to be dubious of this latest Switch/"GTA" rumor.

For one thing, the source of the latest rumor, "DasVergeben," has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks.

In a recent article, Player.One's Bob Fekete pointed out other reasons why it would be difficult for the latest "GTA" game to make it to the Switch, ranging from the size of the game itself to the likelihood that a Switch version may struggle to support the title's lucrative online component.

Switch owners all over the world would likely love it if "GTA V" was released for their preferred platform, but whether or not that is going to happen is something that remains a mystery at this point.