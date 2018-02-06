Latest update also introduces fixes for bugs players may encounter when running certain games

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website Vaan and Penelo are two of the main characters featured in 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.2.1 update is now ready to download, and this newest release introduces support for a remastered classic that was made available to PC players just recently.

To be more specific, the latest update adds support for "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

Originally released for the PlayStation 2 way back in 2006, "Final Fantasy XII" invited players back to Ivalice last year when the remastered offering was released for the PS4.

Now, PC players can also see what all the fuss is about.

Developers have implemented some modern features designed to make the role-playing game more enjoyable. An auto-save feature has been included, and loading times have also been reduced significantly.

Players can also check out the new Speed and Trial modes.

The new Zodiac Job System is now in place as well, and this addition is designed to help players improve the controllable characters in the exact manner they desire.

PC players are also getting some bonuses that include a new menu feature that grants easier access to the New Game Plus mode and the option to have the game run at 60 frames per second.

Notably, the AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.2.1 update also adds more things that should improve the experience of playing other games.

For instance, players of "Sid Meier's Civilization V" should no longer have to deal with a certain launching issue. "Need for Speed: Payback" is also not expected to exhibit corruption on certain terrains moving forward. An issue that could be encountered when people play "Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation" has also been resolved.

PC players can also expect that an issue related to water textures inside "World of Final Fantasy" will be resolved in the future.

More news about what the next AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition update may bring should be made available soon.