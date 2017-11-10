'Recovery of an MMO Junkie' Episode 6 Spoilers: Moriko–Koiwai Date to Push Through in 'I'm So Embarrassed I Could Die!'

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, “Net-juu no Susume,” also known as “Recovery of an MMO Junkie.”

Moriko Morioka and Yuta Sakurai's paths have once again crossed in real life, and if only the latter can figure out what to say, he may just end up on a date with the girl who has rejected his invitations before. Is the eventual revelation of their game identities about to happen soon on the Japanese romance comedy anime series, "Recovery of an MMO Junkie"?

The previous episode saw series protagonist, Moriko, fixing herself up in preparation for her date with her former officemate, Homare Koiwai, who coincidentally is now Yuta's current co-worker.

However, it was the wrong day, and Koiwai was not even in the city at the moment. And having already figured out that Hayashi was none other than Moriko, Yuta decided to search for her instead.

The episode ended with the two of them finally seeing each other, and what happens next may greatly depend on what Yuta will manage to say in the next episode titled, "I'm So Embarrassed I Could Die!"

The preview teases that Moriko's date with Homare may push through, but it may not end in a favorable way. What role will Yuta be playing in all of this, and what will his reaction be to Homare's flippant attitude towards Moriko?

Also, the convenience store staff, Kazuomi Fujimoto, who just revealed himself to be Kanbe in "Fruits de Mer," has also figured out the true identity of his guildmate, Hayashi. And although he promised to keep it a secret, will he actually be able to stay true to his words?

"Recovery of an MMO Junkie" airs on Mondays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.