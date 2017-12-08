Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, “Net-juu no Susume,” also known as “Recovery of an MMO Junkie.”

Now that the secret is out, main protagonists Yuta and Morioka are left with only one more episode to process and come to terms with the truth on the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "Recovery of an MMO Junkie." What will they decide to do from here on out, and how will this affect both their online and real-world existence?

The previous episode brought Yuta and Morioka together in the former's house where they may finally be able to address all the issues they have about each other, as well as about themselves as individuals and as a pair.

However, they may need to overcome the awkwardness between them first. The preview for the final episode of the series titled "On a Moonlit Evening" hints at more possible emotional complications coming Yuta and Morioka's way before they can finally move forward. Whatever they may decide to do from this point is something that viewers will just have to watch the show to find out.

Yuta and Morioka may have forged quite a bond as Lily and Hayashi in the online game, "Fruits de Mer," but will interacting the same way as Lily and Hayashi did in the game be possible for Yuta and Morioka in real life? It may be possible, but the transition may not take over night. And it seems that the two of them may quite possibly decide to take things in stride.

The preview also teases Lily and Hayashi quite possibly hanging out once more in "Fruits de Mer" like old times. Could the series be leading up to an open-ended, but very promising end?

"Recovery of an MMO Junkie" airs on Mondays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.

In other news, the series' Blu-ray box set has also been released featuring director's cut versions of all 10 episodes with the additional treat of an 11th episode bundled up with the collection. A preview for the said continuation, which seems to have transported Morioka herself inside the world of "Fruits de Mer," has been shared online.