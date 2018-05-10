'Red Dead Redemption 2' News: Devs Reveal More About How the In-Game World Will React to the Player

People who reside within the in-game world will lead their own lives independent of the player

Twitter/RockstarGames 'Red Dead Redemption 2' players will be given plenty of freedom as they roam the in-game world

The in-game world set to be included in "Red Dead Redemption 2" is not expected to be completely similar to the ones that have been featured in previous open-world games.

Developers are aiming for immersive realism with this new open-world they are constructing, and they are sure making it sound like something truly special.

New details about the game were shared by Rockstar North co-director Rob Nelson during a recent interview with HobbyConsolas. Translations of Nelson's comments have been provided by EGM Now.

During that interview, Nelson talked a little bit about how things can play out differently, depending on where it takes place inside the in-game world.

For instance, if a body is left in a place not frequented by people, then there's a chance that it will remain undiscovered for a long time. If left undiscovered long enough, scavengers may even start to approach the body, and, well, nature will take its course.

Conversely, if a body is left in a part of the in-game world that is populated by NPCs, then things will turn out very differently. The body will likely be discovered pretty quickly, and perhaps the authorities will conduct an investigation into what led to the individual being left there.

What's even more fascinating about the world contained inside "Red Dead Redemption 2" is that it will continue to change and develop even if players are not directly involved.

The example provided by Nelson is a ranch that will appear small, to begin with, but over time, players should notice that it continues developing until it is fully built.

It's unclear what other elements of the world will work that way, though players should have fun trying to spot them.

One more thing worth noting about the game world is that it will be inhabited with NPCs that are not just faces in the crowd. No, these NPCs are different from the ones gamers may have encountered previously, as they will be leading lives of their own.

According to IGN's Alex Simmons, the people really do live in the world, and what that means is that they have things they need to do over the course of a day.

If a player is around, they can monitor an NPC to see what he/she will do, and they can interact with that person if they want to.

If a player isn't around, the NPC will continue to carry out his/her tasks.

Even the way NPCs react to the player can vary significantly. Some NPCs may cower in fear if the player points a gun at them, while others may be defiant and draw a gun of their own. This means that players will have to be careful with regards to who they interact with or else they may find themselves staring down the barrel of a gun.

Lastly, even the people closest to the player will react differently depending on various circumstances so gaming experiences can really vary from one day to the next.

Additional details about "Red Dead Redemption 2's" world should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out on Oct. 26.